Port of Corpus Christi Names Hogan COO

July 11, 2024

Kyle Hogan (Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)
The Port of Corpus Christi has named Kyle Hogan the incoming Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Clark Robertson, who will retire on September 3, 2024. Hogan will oversee Engineering Services, Port Operations, Police and Security, Emergency Management, and Channel & DMPA Development.

Most recently, Hogan served as commander of the Corpus Christi Army Depot. His career spans three decades of Distinguished Military Service, including 15 years with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) Airborne.

Hogan officially will begin work at the Port on August 12, overlapping with Robertson until his official retirement date.

“Kyle brings significant experience given his extensive background supporting critical military operations,” said Kent Britton, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Corpus Christi. “His professional outlook and commitment to developing effective teams is a terrific complement to our culture and vision. We have made great progress in growing the professionalism of our organization and capacity to handle new business under Clark’s leadership, and we look forward to continuing that trajectory under Kyle’s leadership of our Operations Team.”

Ports North America

Port of Corpus Christi Names Hogan COO

