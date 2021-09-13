28903 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

September 13, 2021

Port of Corpus Christi Braces for Storm Nicholas

(Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)

The Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, on Monday increased its Hurricane Readiness Status to a high readiness Level 2 ahead of the landfall of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

The Port of Corpus Christi remains at Port Condition Level X-Ray from Rockport to the U.S. Mexico border, it said in a release. "Under this condition, owners, operators or agents of all self-propelled oceangoing vessels over 500 gross tons, all barges and their support tugs should review USCG plans to depart or remain in port."

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

