Port of Corpus Christ: 51.3 Million Tons Moved in Q1 2025

The Port of Corpus Christi and its customers moved 51.3 million tons of commodities through the Corpus Christi Ship Channel in the first quarter of 2025, driven primarily by increases in crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.

The 51.3 million tons moved in Q1 2025 reflects the highest first quarter in the history of the Port of Corpus Christi as well as the first time volumes exceeded 50 million tons during that period. The Port’s overall quarterly record, set in Q4 2024, sits at 54 million tons. Crude oil shipments in Q1 2025 totaled 33.4 million tons, up 10.5 percent over the same period last year, while LNG volumes were up 12.3 percent to 4.3 million tons. Increases were also seen in dry bulk and break bulk commodities. Overall tonnage in Q1 2025 was up 5 percent from the prior year.

When fully completed in the second quarter of 2025, the project will render the Corpus Christi Ship Channel the most improved waterway on the Gulf Coast, from Texas to Florida, featuring a deeper (54 feet Mean Lower Low Water) and wider (530 feet) ship channel with additional barge shelves.