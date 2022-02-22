Port of Beaumont Starts Construction on Main Street Terminal I

The Port of Beaumont announced its Board of Commissioners have approved a $57.3 million construction bid for a project aimed at increasing the port’s general cargo handling capacity by more than 15%. Phase II of the Main Street Terminal 1 project, awarded to McCarthy Building Companies, includes demolition of a failed dock structure and construction of a new state-of-the-art general cargo dock. The Main Street Terminal 1 project, funded in part by 2017 General Obligation Bonds, a 2019 U.S. DOT BUILD grant, and Port revenues, is expected to be complete by June 2024.

“This project has been a labor of love. With more than 10 years invested in engineering the project, optimizing the design, securing grants, and gaining final approvals, it’s incredibly rewarding to see it move forward,” said Port Director Chris Fisher “With the additional capacity, we will be able to more fully serve existing customers and welcome new customers.”

With an opportunity for a complete redesign of the terminal, sustainability and resiliency were top of mind. Elements that will provide for more sustainable and resilient infrastructure include use of concrete piles that provide a corrosion resistant foundation for extended design life and resiliency; a final concrete topping slab that will be constructed using synthetic concrete reinforcing fibers, as opposed to traditional welded steel wire mesh. This reinforcing material will provide a corrosion proof surface, which will slow deterioration; and a new fender system that includes an energy-absorbing component to reduce loads on the dock.

The new dock will be 1,200 feet long and 130 feet wide, with a larger section in the middle measuring 152 feet wide. Its construction will consist of concrete piles, cast-in-place concrete caps and beams, pre-cast concrete deck panels, and a concrete topping slab. McCarthy is self-performing all concrete and pile installation, as well as utility installation including water, and sewer.

“This project represents an evolution in marine construction, as evidenced by the Port’s existing wharves,” said Director of Engineering Brandon Bergeron. “Since the Port is over 100 years old, we have docks constructed of timber, steel, and concrete, and this project represents the most up-to-date, state-of-the-art advancements in marine engineering design and construction techniques. The Main Street Terminal I project is ushering the port into a new era of development.”

“We are pleased to work alongside the Port of Beaumont to build an important piece of infrastructure that will have positive economic and community impacts,” said Robert Wood, project manager for McCarthy. “Our lengthy history of working with ports, along with our ability to self-perform work, provides us a great basis for successful, on-time completion for challenging projects like this.”

The Main Street Terminal 1 project is the largest of the 20 projects on the Port’s 2022 Capital Improvement Program. By Q3 of 2022, it is anticipated that more than $100 million in new projects will be underway, including three new docks and a new rail interchange track.