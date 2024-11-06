Port of Los Angeles sees Record September, Best Quarter Ever

The Port of Los Angeles handled a record 954,706 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in September, a 27% increase over the previous year. It marked the close of the busiest quarter ever at the Port, which processed 2,854,904 TEUs in the last three months.



Nine months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles is 18% ahead of its 2023 pace. “Just as impressive as these new records is the fact that we managed all this cargo with skill and efficiency,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “None of this would be possible without the incredible efforts of our longshore workers, truckers, terminal and rail operators, and other supply chain partners. Their hard work has allowed us to achieve all these records and still be able to handle additional volume.”



Matt Shay, President and CEO of the National Retail Federation, joined Seroka at today’s media briefing. Shay discussed the impact of the East and Gulf Coast labor disruption on retailers as well as supply chain trends for the fourth quarter. September 2024 loaded imports landed at 497,803 TEUs, a 26% increase compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 114,702 TEUs, a 5% decrease compared to 2023. The Port processed 342,201 empty containers, a 45% jump compared to 2023.



Overall, the Port has moved 7,586,395 TEUs the first nine months of 2024, an 18% increase over the 2023 mark.



Separately, LA Mayor Karen Bass offered, “The nation’s busiest port had another record-setting month – moving our economy forward while continuing our efforts to build a greener L.A.” She added, “This wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of ILWU members who keep our Port running."

Over the past two years, Los Angeles secured nearly $1 billion in funding to reduce pollution in port communities and achieve 100% zero-emission terminal operations by 2030. In 2023, the Port generated $292 billion in trade and handled a total of 8.6 million container units, sustaining its top rank among U.S. ports.