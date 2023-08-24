Port of Los Angeles Pays Tribute to Shipping Lines That Reduced Emissions

The Port of Los Angeles has recognized the achievements of more than two dozen shipping lines and carriers for participating in the Port’s Vessel Speed Reduction Program (VSRP), an air quality and annual incentive program for vessel operators who reduce their speed as they approach or depart the port.

The voluntary program is one of many sustainability efforts currently underway at the Port to reduce emissions and decarbonize operations.

Emission reductions are achieved under the VSRP by ships slowing down to 12 knots as they approach or depart the Port at 20 to 40 nautical miles (nm) out from Point Fermin. In 2022, 172 companies were 90% compliant at 20 nm for a total of 1,560 vessel calls. These companies’ efforts resulted in a decrease of nearly 66 tons of diesel particulate matter, 749 tons of NOx, 575 tons of SOx and 31,000 tons of CO2 for the year.

Since 2008, the Port has offered financial incentives to shipping lines that achieve a 90% VSRP participation rate during a full calendar year. Incentives paid by the Port for 2022 VSRP totaled more than $1.9 million.

Companies recognized at a reception this week achieved nearly 100% compliance and were also responsible for the bulk of VSRP emission reductions in 2022: APL; Chevron Shipping; CMA CGM (America); COSCO; Crowley Petroleum Services; Evergreen Marine; G2 Ocean; Hafnia Pools; Hapag-Lloyd AG; Hyundai Merchant Marine; Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha; Maersk Line; Mitsui Bulkship; MM Marine; Mol Chemical Tankers; MSC Mediterranean Shipping; Nissan Motor Car Carrier; NYK Group Americas; Ocean Network Express; OSG Ship Management; Pacific Basin Shipping; Saga Welco; Scorpio MR Pool; TORM; and Yang Ming Marine Transport.

“Improving air quality in the San Pedro Bay is of utmost importance,” said Los Angeles Harbor Commission Vice President Diane Middleton. “While increasing cargo volume means more jobs for our region, it’s critically important that we improve the quality of life for our neighbors. We are grateful to these companies and partners for their voluntary participation and long-term commitment to creating a cleaner and more sustainable port environment. We look forward to joint efforts to make the San Pedro Bay Port complex a zero-emission hub."

VSRP was established in 2001 through a cooperative Memorandum of Understanding signed by the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, California Air Resources Board, South Coast Air Quality Management District, Steamship Association of Southern California and Pacific Merchant Shipping Association.

The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. In 2022, the Port facilitated $311 billion in trade and handled a total of 9.9 million container units, the second busiest calendar year in the Port’s 116-year history. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the Southern California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.



