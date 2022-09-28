Port of Los Angeles Offering Incentives for Zero-emission Trucks

The Port of Los Angeles announced the release of $5 million in voucher incentives for zero-emission trucks to operate at the port. The move, which marks the first in a series of incentive programs that will be funded by the port’s recently enacted Clean Truck Fund (CTF), comes as the port makes continuous strides to reduce its environmental footprint.

“Our port does more than drive America’s economy forward – it shows the world how environmental stewardship and economic prosperity can go hand-in-hand,” said Los Angles Mayor Eric Garcetti. “As we continue to move record cargo, the need for zero-emission solutions has never been more clear – and working in partnership with the California Air Resources Board, we will continue to forge ahead with our work to clean our air and accelerate our transition to zero-emission technologies.”

“We’re pleased to start investing the Clean Truck Fund dollars that we’ve been collecting since April and use them toward a zero-emissions future,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka. “This is the first of many funding initiatives that the Port of Los Angeles has planned as we help begin the transition to the cleanest trucks in the world.”

Last November, the Los Angeles Harbor Commission authorized the collection of $10 per twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) from cargo owners on loaded containers entering and exiting the port. Collection of the funds, to be used for zero-emission trucks and infrastructure incentives, began on April 1 this year and is expected to generate about $45 million annually. The CTF Rate is a key component of the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan goal of 100% zero-emission drayage trucks by 2035.

The voucher program utilizes California’s existing Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) funding application process to provide incentive funding of $150,000 toward eligible zero-emission truck purchases servicing the San Pedro Bay port complex. Launched by the California Air Resources Board, HVIP is part of California Climate Investments. Funding is administered by CALSTART, the current HVIP administrator, on a first-come, first-served basis through the existing HVIP voucher request process. Voucher requests for this $5 million will follow HVIP requirements, including the eligible trucks and dealers listed at californiahvip.org.

The first trucks are expected to begin operating at the port next year.

Additional allocations from the Clean Truck Fund are expected to be made available later this year, the port said.