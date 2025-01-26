Port of Los Angeles Focused on People, Planet and Performance

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka outlined the Port’s agenda for the coming year to a record 640 attendees at the 10th annual State of the Port event.

After acknowledging ongoing wildfire recovery and relief efforts currently underway across Los Angeles, Seroka pointed out an array of environmental, community and business successes, including finishing 2024 by processing more than 10.3 million container units. That reflects nearly 20% increase over 2023, and the second-best year in the 117-year history of the Port.

“Today we celebrate a remarkable milestone: 25 years – a quarter century – as the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere,” Seroka said. “This achievement is a testament to our shared dedication and hard work.”

Seroka then outlined the Port’s strategic priorities for the year ahead in three key areas: people, planet and performance.

Emphasizing the need to prioritize people and workforce development, Seroka highlighted the Port’s newly opened $16 million ILWU-PMA Maintenance and Repair Training Center on Terminal Island, and the ongoing development of a new Goods Movement Training Facility. Both focus on the reskilling and up-skilling of workers serving the Port.

Recognizing the importance of bringing future talent to the industry, Seroka announced two educational initiatives. One with UCLA that focuses on advancing clean technology and another with the California Community College system that seeks to prepare students for future maritime industry jobs, particularly careers focused on decarbonization and environmental stewardship.

Seroka also discussed the importance of investing in communities, noting the Port’s half-billion-dollar investment in the LA Waterfront made over the past decade, including the San Pedro Promenade project and the Wilmington Waterfront Promenade. The long-awaited West Harbor development is slated to open in 2025, he said, announcing that the San Pedro Fish Market has signed a 49-year lease to be an anchor tenant.

These investments have also led to a boom in cruise travel, said Seroka, with the Port’s cruise business doubling over the last decade. The Port expects 2025 to be another record cruise year with more than 1.5 million passengers.

The Port has long been a leader in cleaning up ports and reducing pollution, Seroka told attendees. Its many environmental initiatives over more than two decades have reduced emissions of all kinds, with diesel particulate matter down 91% and sulfur oxides reduced by 98% since 2005, even with simultaneous cargo growth of 15% over that same period. The most recent Air Emissions Inventory indicates the lowest level of overall emissions since 2005.

Seroka said the Port is now set on a more aggressive path of a truly zero-emission (ZE) future.

“Our goal isn’t fewer emissions, it’s zero emissions,” he said. “It's about setting a new standard for ports worldwide, proving that economic growth and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.”

Seroka outlined some of the major initiatives underway to achieve the Port’s ZE goals, including ramping up the number of ZE trucks in service at the Port; investing $640 million in new ZE cargo handling equipment, trucks and charging stations; moving ahead with the Port’s Hydrogen Hub project, focused on producing ZE terminal cargo handling equipment; and creating Green Shipping Corridors with ports around the world to decarbonize the vessel-side of the maritime industry.

He also noted that work has started on a major $500 million enhancement project with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power that will allow the Port to handle more electric equipment and clean shore power operations in the future.

In addition to announcing 2024 cargo volume, Seroka discussed initiatives contributing to improved performance and efficiencies at the Port. These include the recently completed $73 million Pier 400 On-Dock Rail Expansion project, and another similar rail expansion currently underway at Fenix Marine Pier 300.

Seroka reiterated the importance of using data to improve performance. He discussed how the Port has been able to build on its Port Optimizer™, a digital platform first introduced in 2017 providing Port stakeholders real-time data and predictable cargo planning capabilities. Seroka shared that the platform’s latest feature, a Universal Trucking Appointment System, now allows nearly 20,000 truckers serving the Port to digitally manage terminal appointments. Just introduced to improve workflow, the system is already showing promising results.

“Everything we do to speed containers through the Port pays off, because for every four containers we move, it equals one job.” said Seroka. “At the Port of Los Angeles, performance is a point of pride for everyone who works here.”

Seroka closed the event with a recognition of the challenges ahead for the industry, and with a call for continued collaboration and cooperation.

“It’s up to all of us to create a Port that is better for people, better for the planet, and better for performance,” he said.

The Port has released two high-tech drone videos showcasing both the breadth and depth of its cargo operations, as well as up-close and expansive views of the LA Waterfront and its many iconic attractions.



