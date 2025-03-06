Subscribe
Port of Albany receives grant to support electrification infrastructure and maritime commerce

March 6, 2025

The Port of Albany received an $18.8 million grant from Empire State Development’s (FAST NY) program for utility infrastructure as part of the Port's expansion project. Credit: Port of Albany
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Albany Port District Commission (APDC) was awarded an $18.79 million grant from Empire State Development’s Focused Attraction of Shovel-ready Tracts New York (FAST NY) program for utility infrastructure work at Beacon Island, including installation of a high-voltage substation, a sanitary wastewater treatment plant, and the intake lines and pump station package for the fire protection system.

The Port of Albany’s Expansion Project is a fully graded 85-acre site with access to 115Kv power lines and the navigable Hudson River that presents a unique asset to manufacturers of a variety of large-scale components. The project was one of seven awards that received a total of $32.6 million in development of shovel-ready sites throughout the state; the Port’s award was the single largest award in this round of funding.

FAST NY is designed to prepare and develop sites across the state to further New York’s shovel-readiness and increase its attractiveness to large employers and high-tech manufacturing companies.

With this next phase of work, the investment (to date) is nearly $178 million.

The Port continues to be a key regional economic driver with an annual impact of more than $428 million and approximately 1,400 local jobs and 4,500 jobs throughout the state.

