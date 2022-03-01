Plug in Power Infrastructure for Electric Boats fast-tracked in Europe

Aqua superPower announced a strategic partnership with AC charge point developer e-concept, which has developed a novel design of charging posts that have been approved for use in certain sensitive environments including the canals in Venice.

Aqua superPower will be developing charging infrastructure for marine and inland water applications deploying e-concept’s AC charging posts where environmental, cultural and heritage factors need to be considered.

e-concept manufactures public and private recharging stations for electric boats and for the transition towards electric marine transport. Aqua superPower is rolling out a global network of marine chargers which it will fund, own, and operate. The companies will be working together to install public Type 2 AC charging infrastructure with particular focus on Venice, inland waterways, and European lakes where regulation and climate action increasingly drive the demand for electric boats.

e-concept’s charging pole is produced with 100% recyclable materials and is characterised by a design that integrates perfectly with the traditional Venetian architectural and environmental context. With Type 2 AC connectors, the charger complies with European legislation on public charging standards, providing significant safety and usability benefits. Aqua superPower already supports marinas, boat builders and boat owners in the drive to bring electric power to the water and reduce the impact of boating on the marine ecosystems with its network of fast chargers for electric boats.

e-concept’s charging technology and hardware will integrate with Aqua superPower’s network and user management technology. Aqua superPower is developing its network that will be accessible to electric boat users via the Aqua secure app or RFID card. The app will enable users to view a map showing charger options and offering navigational aids to guide them to their chosen location. e-concept’s and Aqua superPower's strategic partnership will promote its mission to reduce the impact of boating on the marine environment by developing an all-electric and integrated global marine charging network.

Credit Aqua superPower