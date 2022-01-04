28940 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

January 4, 2022

Pizzaro Joins Britannia P&I

Marcela Pizarro. Photo courtesy Debra Massey/Flickr

Marcela Pizarro. Photo courtesy Debra Massey/Flickr

Britannia P&I and its Exclusive Correspondent in the US, B Americas P&I, announce the recruitment of Marcela Pizzaro. She joined B Americas P&I on 3 January 2022.

Pizzaro worked for many years at one of the major international container lines, where she was Director of Corporate Insurance Risk Management with oversight and responsibility for the company’s risk, insurance and claims in North America. Prior to this, she was Vice President of Shipping Legal Affairs for a shipowner based in Chile. She has a law degree from the University of Valparaiso in Chile, as well as a Master’s Degree in Maritime Law from the University of Southampton in the UK.

Related News

Copyright soleg/AdobeStock

Indonesian Coal Export Ban Rattles a Sector

 Copyright Peter Hermes Furian/AdobeStock

Houthis Seize 'Hostile' Vessel off Yemen; Saudis Claim Ship Carried Med Equipment

 Copyright masterskuz55/AdobeStock

China Ramps Up LSFO Production 30%, backing Bunker Fuel Hub Ambitions

 Copyright ShiningBlack/AdobeStock

Indonesia Coal Crunch Continues, Some Firms Declare Force Majeure

 Members of the International Longshoremen’s Association and the newly formed stevedoring operation Gateway Terminals handle their first container together, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Garden City Terminal in Savannah, Ga. (GPA Photo / Stephen B. Morton)

New JV Stevedoring Company Handles First Box in Savannah

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

HVAC Maintenance Technician II

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Havelock, NC, United States

Drillers

● United Kingdom

Fitter

● N/A

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician-Ship Eng. (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int