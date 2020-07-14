Phillips Joins WQIS as Senior Underwriter

The Water Quality Insurance Syndicate (WQIS) appointed John P. Phillips as Senior Underwriter based in Houston, TX. Phillips will report to Justin A. Mongello in New York, NY.

"We are very excited to have John join the WQIS team as he brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and first-hand knowledge of WQIS' customers and our broker partners. For certain a great addition to our team," said Justin.

Phillips was most recently Head of Marine Programs at Aspen Insurance U.S.-based in Houston, in charge of the development and management of all Specialty Marine Programs throughout the Americas. Before his time at Aspen, he was responsible for starting up and managing the Houston marine branch for Liberty International Underwriters. He later served as Hull Product Line Leader for North and South America.

WQIS is a specialist insurer that provides comprehensive coverage in the vessel pollution insurance market.