28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 14, 2020

Phillips Joins WQIS as Senior Underwriter

John P. Phillips

John P. Phillips

The Water Quality Insurance Syndicate (WQIS) appointed John P. Phillips as Senior Underwriter based in Houston, TX. Phillips will report to Justin A. Mongello in New York, NY.

"We are very excited to have John join the WQIS team as he brings a wealth of experience, expertise, and first-hand knowledge of WQIS' customers and our broker partners. For certain a great addition to our team," said Justin.

Phillips was most recently Head of Marine Programs at Aspen Insurance U.S.-based in Houston, in charge of the development and management of all Specialty Marine Programs throughout the Americas. Before his time at Aspen, he was responsible for starting up and managing the Houston marine branch for Liberty International Underwriters. He later served as Hull Product Line Leader for North and South America. 

WQIS is a specialist insurer that provides comprehensive coverage in the vessel pollution insurance market.

Related News

© Tryfonov/Adobe Stock

Ship Emissions: ABS Spearheads the Future of EEDI for Ships

 Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 Image Credit: Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Plans to Buy Wind Turbine Installation Vessel

 File photo: Posidonia

Posidonia 2020 Canceled

 Rotterdam-based McNetiq launched a new line of magnetic anchors for fall protection when working at height.

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int