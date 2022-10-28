29007 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, October 28, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 28, 2022

Petraki Appointed President of WISTA International

Elpi Petraki (Photo: WISTA International)

Elpi Petraki (Photo: WISTA International)

WISTA International (Women's International Shipping and Trading Association) elected their new President, Elpi Petraki, from WISTA Hellas, at its Annual General Meeting on October 26, in Geneva, Switzerland. WISTA International consists of 56 National WISTA Association (NWA) and each one is represented by the President or a delegate at AGM and casts their vote for their country's choice for the President.

Petraki, Operations, Chartering & Business Development Manager at ENEA Management, said "I am truly honoured to have been elected as President of WISTA International. Diversity and inclusion in maritime have never been in the spotlight like today and whilst much has been achieved in recent times, there is still a great deal to be done. WISTA International has a powerful voice that must be heard, continuing to raise awareness for the incredible contribution women make to the industry. I look forward to working with the WISTA NWA's and other international bodies to address how our organisation can support evolving objectives - such as decarbonisation, digitalisation and attracting new talent – and provide equal and equitable opportunities for all."

Petraki recently interviewed with Maritime Reporter TV. Watch the video below:

Related News

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 Image courtesy of SpaceX

SpaceX, ABS Ink JDP on Remotely Controlled Rocket Recovery Droneships

 Ocean Ark, a new-concept offshore fish-farming system recently received an AIP from RINA. Image courtesy Ocean Ark Tech of Chile/RINA

Tech File: OATECH Fish-Farming "Superyacht" Earns RINA AIP

 From left: Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation; Mitsuyuki Unno, Executive Director, The Nippon Foundation; Shakir Shamshy, Director, DeepStar; and Pat Toomey, Manager, DeepStar. Image courtesy The Nippon Foundation

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

 (Photo: SAAM)

Shareholders Approve SAAM's $1 Billion Terminals Sale to Hapag-Lloyd

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Mates and Masters

● Faststream ● London, Uk

Captain Near Coastal

● Texas A&M University at Galveston Vessel Operations

Associate Vice Chancellor Maritime

● San Jacinto College ● La Porte, Texas, United States

Tug Master

● Faststream ● London, Uk
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int