Petraki Appointed President of WISTA International

WISTA International (Women's International Shipping and Trading Association) elected their new President, Elpi Petraki, from WISTA Hellas, at its Annual General Meeting on October 26, in Geneva, Switzerland. WISTA International consists of 56 National WISTA Association (NWA) and each one is represented by the President or a delegate at AGM and casts their vote for their country's choice for the President.

Petraki, Operations, Chartering & Business Development Manager at ENEA Management, said "I am truly honoured to have been elected as President of WISTA International. Diversity and inclusion in maritime have never been in the spotlight like today and whilst much has been achieved in recent times, there is still a great deal to be done. WISTA International has a powerful voice that must be heard, continuing to raise awareness for the incredible contribution women make to the industry. I look forward to working with the WISTA NWA's and other international bodies to address how our organisation can support evolving objectives - such as decarbonisation, digitalisation and attracting new talent – and provide equal and equitable opportunities for all."



Petraki recently interviewed with Maritime Reporter TV. Watch the video below: