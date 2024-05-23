Subscribe
Pelagus 3D, Immensa Partner Up to Service Maritime and Energy Industries

May 23, 2024

(L to R): Hafiz Abdul Wahab, Finance Director AMB & Asia, Wilhelmsen Ships Service; Sary Diab, Chief Operating Officer, Immensa; Fahmi Al Shawwa, Chief Executive Officer, Immensa; Haakon Ellekjaer, Chief Commercial Officer, Pelagus 3D; Neal De Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wilhelmsen Port Services; Kenlip Ong, Chief Executive Officer, Pelagus 3D. Image courtesy Pelagus 3D
(L to R): Hafiz Abdul Wahab, Finance Director AMB & Asia, Wilhelmsen Ships Service; Sary Diab, Chief Operating Officer, Immensa; Fahmi Al Shawwa, Chief Executive Officer, Immensa; Haakon Ellekjaer, Chief Commercial Officer, Pelagus 3D; Neal De Roche, President and Chief Executive Officer, Wilhelmsen Port Services; Kenlip Ong, Chief Executive Officer, Pelagus 3D. Image courtesy Pelagus 3D

Pelagus 3D, a joint venture company of thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen, announces it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Immensa, MENA’s largest digital manufacturer to develop spare parts for the maritime and energy industries.

The Partnership will see Pelagus 3D and Immensa combine their respective strengths in additive manufacturing and digital inventory solutions to enhance service offerings and expand their market presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Pelagus 3D’s secure Pelagus platform serves as the main connection between customers such as vessel managers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for on-demand spare parts manufacturing.  

Immensa will serve as the exclusive service provider for projects initiated through Pelagus 3D's platform in the territory and will also distribute Pelagus 3D’s products within the maritime and energy sectors.

(L to R): Fahmi Al Shawwa, Chief Executive Officer, Immensa; Haakon Ellekjaer, Chief Commercial Officer, Pelagus 3D. Image courtesy Pelagus 3D

Joint Venture

