Peel Ports Slashes Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The U.K.'s second largest port operator Peel Ports Group announced it has significantly reduced its greenhouse gas emissions across its port facilities, cutting these by almost a third since 2020.

The reduction is revealed in the group’s new 51-page ESG report. The independently verified figures confirm the group has reduced Scope 1 & Scope 2 emissions across its port operations by a total of 32%, against its 2020 baseline and using a market-based accounting approach.

The company’s Scope 1 emissions across its port operations have fallen by 47% alone during that time, largely helped by transitioning to using biofuels instead of diesels in straddle carriers and other equipment, and through the electrification of 97% of the group’s vehicle fleet.

Claudio Veritiero, CEO at Peel Ports Group, said, “As one of the U.K.’s largest port operators, and a major employer in the areas in which we operate, we are fully aware of the role we need to play in driving the sustainability agenda.

“We took the lead within our industry when we announced our commitment to become a net-zero business by 2040, and this level of ambition has been replicated across our other focus areas of sustainability, including our approach to equality, diversity and inclusion as well as social issues.

“I am particularly proud of the significant projects and initiatives we’ve introduced to reduce our carbon footprint over the last twelve months, and whilst we have some way to go, this sets us in good stead for the year ahead.

“This report represents a stepping stone in our journey to delivering sustainable growth for the business and we remain fully committed to building on the achievements we’ve made to date while working to further embed sustainability as a driver for our future success.”

The report details investments and initiatives to help the company reach the net zero milestone by 2040 across all of its locations in the U.K. and Ireland, nearly two years after the company first declared its ambitious net-zero plans.