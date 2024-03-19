Peel Ports and E.ON Building ‘UK’s Largest’ Solar Project at Port of Liverpool

The UK’s second-largest port operator, Peel Ports Group, announced it is teaming up with German multinational electric utility company E.ON to install a roof-mounted solar energy system at the Port of Liverpool.

The project, which is being financed and delivered by E.ON, marks the the first stage of a 25-year agreement between the two companies which will help Peel Ports Group reach its goal of net zero emissions by 2040 and could see as many as 63,000 solar panels – the same as 18 football pitches – installed on 26 buildings across Port of Liverpool. The panels could generate up to 31MW of renewable electricity.

The exact number of panels and their generation potential will be confirmed in the final designs but the solar array is expected to be the largest of its kind in the U.K. and will generate up to 25% of the Port’s annual electricity needs. The solar panels will reduce CO2e emissions2 from the site by more than 6,500 tonnes each year.

More than 6,000 solar panels have already been delivered to the Port ready to be installed on the new 240,000 square foot Alexandra Dock warehouse which is nearing completion. Specialists involved in the project include EMTEC, FES, Absolute Solar and Cogeo as planning coordinators.

The second stage of the agreement will replace the five existing wind turbines at the port with four new, larger turbines generating close to 20MW. It is expected this phase could begin as early as 2027/28 following planning consent and consultation with the local community.

Claudio Veritiero , CEO, Peel Ports Group, said, “Ports of the future need to become more sustainable environments and we must play our part in a greener supply chain. There is still work to do, but this project is a huge step for Peel Ports Group in cutting emissions and driving our ambition to become a net-zero port operator by 2040.”

Peel Ports said it has invested more than £1 billion on sustainable infrastructure over the last 10 years, with a focus on reducing emissions from its operations

Chris Norbury, E.ON UK CEO, said, “The Port of Liverpool is a critical piece of infrastructure for the U.K., and decarbonizing sites like this will be vital for the UK to achieve its environmental goals. Simply put, we all need to move faster on reducing emissions and this huge project will be a massive step in the right direction.

“We’ve been the energy supplier for Peel Ports Group for more than 20 years, and I’m proud they’re putting their trust in us and our relationship so far to create what will be a clean energy system fit for decades to come. Our sustainable solutions help businesses with their environmental ambitions and will be crucial if we are to meet the U.K.’s 2050 net zero targets.”

“Planning approval for all solar installations have now been granted by Sefton Council and Liverpool City Council.”

