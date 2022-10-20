29006 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Pearlson Inks Shiplift Deal in South Korea

HL D&I Halla (Halla) and Pearlson Shiplift Corp. (PSC) signed a new multimillion-dollar contract for the design and build of a Shiplift System in South Korea. Upon completion, the shiplift system will support the Korean Coast Guard in the West Sea of Korea.

The new shiplift system will be approximately 70 x 14m, capable of handling a variety of vessels in the Korean Coast Guard’s fleet.

“We are pleased to be building this new state-of-the-art shiplift system in conjunction with HL D&I Halla and are excited to support the Korean Coast Guard with the installation of this new facility," said Douglas Pearlson, President and CEO, PSC. "South Korea remains an incredibly important market for Pearlson Shiplift and we are committed to building and maintaining facilities which become the benchmark for others to use as an example of what a shiplift system should look and operate like.”

The new Pearlson Shiplift System will be commissioned in 2024.

