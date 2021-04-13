AST Partners with the Liberian Registry for Iridium GMDSS

Maritime satellite communications solutions provider Applied Satellite Technology (AST) is partnering with The Liberian Registry as the first authorized service provider of the Iridium Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) for Liberian flagged vessels.

As a Safety Of Life At Sea (SOLAS) convention recognized system, the Iridium GMDSS maritime emergency and distress service helps keep mariners safe in emergency situations at sea, prevent accidents via receipt of Maritime Safety Information (MSI) and can quickly alert rescue authorities and nearby vessels in the event of an emergency.

Alfonso Castillero, chief operating officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), said, “According to the national and international regulations, the ultimate regulator on the vessel is the flag state; as such, the flag state needs to remain up to date with the latest in technological advancements of the equipment and services used aboard its fleet. I feel this assists us greatly in achieving that objective.”

The Liberian Registry flags 12% of the world’s oceangoing fleet and over 4,500 vessels, making it the second largest Flag.

Gregory Darling, AST’s founder and chairman, said, “We are delighted to become an authorized service provider for Iridium GMDSS service with the Liberian Registry. The Liberian Registry is well-respected for its safety, innovative services and high-quality standards. We are incredibly proud to add an organization of its stature to our ever-growing portfolio of maritime partners.” He added, “This partnership further highlights AST’s capabilities to supply and support large vessel requirements on a global basis and emphasizes AST’s complete commitment to delivering maritime safety solutions.”