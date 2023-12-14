Partners to Explore Green Iron Production Facility in Khalifa Port

Global steel producer LIBERTY Steel has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with AD Ports Group to develop solutions for importing high-quality magnetite ore to the UAE, from Australia.

Under the MOU, the two companies will explore plans to host a green iron production facility in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) and related port infrastructure and conveyor system in Khalifa Port.

The MoU is part of LIBERTY’s early stage concept development to convert its magnetite ore into high quality green iron in the UAE using gas and transitioning to green hydrogen once it becomes available at scale by 2031 and 2050. Under LIBERTY’s plans, the green iron would be exported to markets, including to its own facilities across Europe in Romania, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and the UK. Demand for green iron and steel is forecast to reach over U$400 billion by 2030.

Saif Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer -Ports Cluster, AD Ports Group, said, "Our MoU demonstrates AD Ports Group’s commitment to global collaboration that enables progress within alternative energy infrastructure and supply chain. AD Ports Groups’ collaboration with LIBERTY Steel aligns with the objectives of UAE’s visionary leadership for both economic diversification and a greener future. Under the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and Operation 300bn industrial strategy This agreement has the potential for major strides in the decarbonisation of the iron and steel production industry and accelerates the transition to Net Zero for the next generation.”

Sanjeev Gupta, Executive Chairman of GFG Alliance, commented, “We are delighted to partner with AD Ports Group in pursuit of our common goal to decarbonise the global iron and steel supply chain. LIBERTY’s major Australian reserves of magnetite can drive international development of green iron and steel hubs, enabling large-scale adoption of green hydrogen in global steel production. LIBERTY is committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and the UAE’s huge renewable energy and hydrogen potential, combined with AP Ports infrastructure advantages can make it an ideal partner in our vision for green iron production here in the UAE. There is no solution to reach net zero without addressing the largest industrial emitter of CO2.”