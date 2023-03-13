Subscribe
Search

Panama Gives Canada's First Quantum Go-ahead to Operate Port Terminal

March 13, 2023

© zigzagmtart / Adobe Stock
© zigzagmtart / Adobe Stock

Panama's Maritime Authority has lifted a suspension on First Quantum Minerals' operations at the port of Punta Rincon, which the Canadian company uses to export copper concentrate from its key Cobre Panama mine, company sources said late on Friday.

Two spokespersons for Minera Panama, First Quantum's Panama unit, told Reuters the suspension dated Jan. 26 had been ended, which was confirmed by a source at the Maritime Authority.

The company, which spent weeks at loggerheads with Panama over Cobre Panama, had said that once the suspension ended, it would be able to resume activity at the port quickly.

The Panamanian government and First Quantum said on Wednesday they had agreed on the final text for a new contract on the operations of Cobre Panama, which accounts for about 3.5% of the country's gross domestic product.

Because it could not work at Punta Rincon, First Quantum halted ore processing operations on Feb. 23 after reaching the maximum storage level of copper concentrate - about 10,000 tonnes - at the mine in Panama's Donoso district.

About 60% of the copper concentrate exported through Punta Rincon is destined for factories in China. The rest is exported to other markets including Spain and Germany.


(Reuters - Reporting by Milagro Vallecillos; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Ports South America Terminals Americas Dry Bulk

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Ports of Indiana)

Ports of Indiana Invests to Expand Following 6% Cargo...
© mauricio / Adobe Stock

US Funds Port Digitalization in Honduras
(Photo: Port of Corpus Christi)

Port of Corpus Christi to Lead Merged Hydrogen Hub...
© Robert / Adobe Stock

Florida Seaports See Record-high Cargo in 2022

Konecranes to Deliver Mobile Harbor Crane to Guyana
© Tierney / Adobe Stock

Port of Oakland Building for the Next Generation


Trending Logistics News

© ake1150 / Adobe Stock

Zero-emission Port Vehicles Key to Decarbonization
Technology
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Calls for Zero Emissions, Cargo-handling...
Technology

Interview

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Interview: Harry Stewart, President & CEO, The Dutra Group

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

DP World to Install Innovative BOXBAY Container Storage System in Busan

Logistics News

Seaboard Marine Adds First LNG Vessel to its Fleet

Seaboard Marine Adds First LNG Vessel to its Fleet

FID Reached for Second Phase of Plaquemines LNG Export Project

FID Reached for Second Phase of Plaquemines LNG Export Project

Offshore Wind Hub Planned at Avondale Global Gateway in Louisiana

Offshore Wind Hub Planned at Avondale Global Gateway in Louisiana

London to Trial Shipping Light Freight on the River Thames

London to Trial Shipping Light Freight on the River Thames

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News