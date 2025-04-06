Panama Canal to Seek Bids for Pipeline Development

The Panama Canal Board of Directors has authorized the opening of a bidding process for the development of a new pipeline for the transfer of energy products which will complement operations in the interoceanic waterway.

The pipeline will be incorporated into the development of the Panama Canal's West Bank route, which includes activities and alternatives to transporting products by sea.

It will strengthen Panama’s strategic position and help keep the Canal competitive by increasing its capacity and providing quality service to the world, says the Panama Canal Authority.

The Administration submitted its request for authorization to proceed with the bidding process, supported by a private sector proposal.

Based on the proposal, the canal will conduct a transparent bidding process that will promote the highest level of competition, while seeking the participation of companies that are technically and commercially qualified to execute the project and operate the pipeline.



