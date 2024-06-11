Subscribe
Search

Panama Canal to Increase Number of Booking Slots

June 11, 2024

© Cerib / Adobe Stock
© Cerib / Adobe Stock

The Panama Canal will increase the total number of vessels authorized to pass through the waterway to 34 per day following rains that have allowed water levels to recover, its authority said late on Monday.

The new slots will be effective in July. The maximum draft for ships transiting the canal's largest locks will also be increased to 46 feet starting in mid June, the authority added in a statement.

The numbers represent an increase from a total of 32 vessels currently authorized to pass per day, and a maximum draft of 45 feet through the largest locks that would be effective on June 15, according to announcements made by the canal in May.

Increased rainfall in recent months has allowed the canal, the world's second-largest, to replenish its watershed, leading to an increase in transits that had been severely restricted last year amid a drought.

The way's authority is in talks with producers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States to secure passage for that vessel category, it said last month.


(Reuters - Reporting by Elida Moreno, Marriana Parraga and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Gabriel Araujo)

Related Logistics News

(Image: NASH Maritime)

NASH Maritime to Study Navigation Risk for Ireland...
© evannovostro / Adobe Stock

Israel Aims to Boost Red Sea Oil Deliveries Despite...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

US Regulator Seeks New Emissions Data from Venture Global...
© Stefan Lambauer / Adobe Stock

Rumo to Sell Stake in Brazil Port Terminal to Bunge,...
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of Los Angeles Nets $58 Million for Harbor...
John Bergman, CEO of Auramarine and Leeman Lee, President of Specs Corporation Ltd. Image courtesy Aura Marine

Auramarine Expands in South Korea

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions

Red Sea Dissruptions Are Driving Up Carbon Emissions
Fernstrum News

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Port of Salalah Says Its $300 Million Expansion Is On Track

Port of Salalah Says Its $300 Million Expansion Is On Track

NASH Maritime to Study Navigation Risk for Ireland Offshore Wind Hub

NASH Maritime to Study Navigation Risk for Ireland Offshore Wind Hub

Econnect Installs Floating Jetty at German LNG Terminal

Econnect Installs Floating Jetty at German LNG Terminal

Konecranes Expands its Electrified Portfolio

Konecranes Expands its Electrified Portfolio

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News