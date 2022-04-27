28963 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Pair of Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Vessels to Sport Azipod Propulsion

Image courtesy Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection/ABB

ABB inked a deal with Chantiers de l’Atlantique for Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection to supply the electric propulsion systems and remote support for the luxury cruise operator’s two forthcoming mega-yachts. The ships are the second and third in a series that began with Ritz-Carlton Evrima, to start operations later this year, also featuring ABB technologies on board.

With a capacity of 456 passengers, the two yachts will be larger than the 298-passenger Evrima while maintaining the exclusivity and personalized service that differentiate Ritz-Carlton. Both vessels will be built by the French shipyard Chantiers de l’Atlantique, with the first due for delivery in 2024 and the second in 2025.

Key to meeting the efficiency, safety and passenger comfort demands of the 46,750-gt newbuild vessels will be the two ABB Azipod propulsion units, with the combined propulsion power exceeding that of the Evrima by 4.4 megawatts.

As part of the scope, ABB will also supply the remote control system for maneuvering the Azipod® units from the bridge. Smooth running, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance will be supported through the inclusion of the ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostics System in the vessels.

