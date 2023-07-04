CMP Orders Eight Straddle Carriers and Two STS Cranes

Konecranes has won a public tender from Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) to supply container handling equipment for a new container terminal in Copenhagen. Eight hybrid straddle carriers will be delivered in Q4 2023, and two ship-to-shore (STS) cranes are scheduled for delivery in Q1 2025.

The existing container terminal in Copenhagen will move a few kilometers to a better location in Ydre Nordhavn. It will be completed by 2025. By & Havn is the developer, and CMP will operate the terminal when it is completed.

“It will be a future-proof terminal that will serve customers at a high level and ensure the best possible supply of goods and products to Zealand. In such a busy port we demand high performance from our equipment, but we also want to be one of the most sustainable ports in the world by 2025. In our evaluation process, sustainability was one of the most important factors. The hybrid straddle carriers from Konecranes provide the same power as fully diesel machines while significantly lowering on-site exhaust emissions,” says Povl Dolleris Røjkjær Ungar, COO, Copenhagen Malmö Port.

CMP has a focused goal to become one of the world’s most sustainable ports by 2025.

This order is part of Ecolifting™, Konecranes’ continuous work to decrease the carbon footprints using eco-optimizing diesel drives, hybridization and fully-electrified fleets.



