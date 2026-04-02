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Operations Begin at Jubail Container Terminal in Saudi Arabia

April 2, 2026

© Saudi Global Ports Group
© Saudi Global Ports Group

Saudi Global Ports Group (SGP) has begun operations at the Jubail Container Terminal (JCT) at Jubail Commercial Port under a long-term privatization agreement with the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani), spanning 30 years.

This milestone supports the continued development of the Kingdom’s logistics infrastructure and contributes to enhancing supply chain efficiency and connectivity in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Jubail Commercial Port serves as a key export hub for the Kingdom. The integration of JCT into SGP’s existing network across the Eastern Coast enables improved operational alignment, capacity utilization, and more flexible supply chain solutions for customers.

Under the agreement, SGP will invest USD$532 million (SAR 2 billion) over the concession period to upgrade infrastructure and deploy advanced equipment, supporting the terminal’s long-term operational capabilities and ability to accommodate larger vessels.

The addition of JCT to SGP’s ecosystem strengthens connectivity between ports, inland logistics facilities and supply chain ecosystems, supporting more efficient cargo flows and reinforcing the resilience of supply chains across the Kingdom.

Ports Container Terminal Port Terminal

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Operations Begin at Jubail Container Terminal in Saudi Arabia

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