PSA BDP Opens Office in Romania

Logistics provider PSA BDP has opened its first office in Romania.

PSA BDP International Romania S.R.L, located in the capital city of Bucharest, will be led by Country Director Cristian Afrenie. With this expansion into Romania, PSA BDP now has nearly 140 offices around the globe.

Romania has been actively investing in the development of its transport infrastructure, including roads, railways, ports and airports, providing a solid foundation for supply chain optimization. Its strategic location at the crossroads of major European trade routes and proximity to Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and the Black Sea region, provides greater access to a large market and efficient distribution to surrounding countries.

This enhanced connectivity, availability of multimodal options, and integrated infrastructure will enable PSA BDP to facilitate smoother and more efficient movement of goods to customers, says the company.

PSA BDP Romania will offer ocean freight forwarding (full and less than full container loads), air freight, international road and rail transport, project and heavy lift transport as well as compliance and digital services.

PSA BDP will leverage Romania's vast transport infrastructure, which includes the Port of Constanța, the largest ocean and container port on the Black Sea and a key gateway for trade into Eastern Europe. The importance of the Port of Constanta is emphasized by the connection with two Pan-European transport corridors: IV (high speed rail and highway) and the Pan-European Corridor VII (Danube). The connection with Corridor IV has strategic importance, linking the Port of Constanța with the landlocked countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Constanța also represents an important transportation hub of the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia Corridor, allowing PSA BDP to provide additional transport options to customers for connections between Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia.



