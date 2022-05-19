28967 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

May 19, 2022

Opening Ukraine's Black Sea Ports Would Need Review of Sanctions on Russia, Moscow Says

Credit: bergamont/AdobeStock

Credit: bergamont/AdobeStock

Moscow said on Thursday that sanctions on Russia would have to be reviewed if it were to heed a U.N. appeal to open access to Ukraine's Black Sea ports so that grain could be exported, according to an Interfax news agency report. Read full story

Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain producers, used to export most of its goods through its seaports, but since Russia sent troops into Ukraine, it has been forced to export by train or via its small Danube River ports.

U.N. food chief David Beasley appealed on Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying: "If you have any heart at all, please open these ports."

Beasley's World Food Programme feeds some 125 million people and buys 50% of its grain from Ukraine.

Interfax quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying: "You have to not only appeal to the Russian Federation but also look deeply at the whole complex of reasons that caused the current food crisis and, in the first instance, these are the sanctions that have been imposed against Russia by the U.S. and the EU that interfere with normal free trade, encompassing food products including wheat, fertilisers and others."

Russia's decision to send its troops into Ukraine almost three months ago has prevented Ukraine from using its main ports on the Black and Azov seas, and cut its grain exports this month by more than half compared to a year ago.

Russia and Ukraine together account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies. Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn, barley, sunflower oil and rapeseed oil, while Russia and Belarus - which has backed Moscow in its intervention in Ukraine and is also under sanctions - account for more than 40% of global exports of the crop nutrient potash.

(Reuters - Writing by Kevin Liffey;Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Related News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. pumps dredged material from a scow in Toledo Harbor into a confined disposal facility, Toledo, Ohio, November 4, 2020. USACE Buffalo District is responsible for maintaining federal navigation channels in harbors and waterways across lakes Erie and Ontario. (U.S. Army Photo by Jess Levenson)

Toledo Harbor Dredging Contract Awarded

 Ann Phillips (File photo: Gretchen Albrecht / U.S. Navy)

Ann Phillips Confirmed as Next MARAD Administrator

 David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

 © Forensic Oceanography; licensed to the National Maritime Museum as part of the acquisition. Acquired with Art Fund support.

National Maritime Museum acquires Liquid Traces: The Left to Die Boat Case from Forensic Oceanography

Training for L. American Maritime Leaders

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Second Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

2nd Officer

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

ENVIRONMENTAL COORDINATOR

● London, Uk
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int