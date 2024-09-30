Subscribe
Van Oord Concludes Construction of Wilhelmshaven FSRU Jetty in Germany

September 30, 2024

FSRU jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany (Credit: Van Oord)
Van Oord has successfully completed the construction of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) jetty at Wilhelmshaven in Germany for its client Deutsche Energy Terminal (DET).

The project was managed by FSRU Wilhelmshaven, a joint venture between ENGIE and TES. By leveraging its experience in dredging, infrastructure and offshore energy, the client and Van Oord developed a tailor-made integrated solution for the project.

In order to expedite the process, monopiles, mainly used for offshore wind turbines, were used as the foundation for the new 600-metre-long jetty.

Van Oord was responsible for the procurement and construction of the FSRU jetty. In total, Van Oord installed 10 monopiles, including scour protection to prevent erosion. The foundations were then equipped with platforms, catwalks and furniture.

The LNG-powered trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Apolonia was then deployed to dredge the berth pocket and turning basin to the required depth.

“We are incredibly proud of this achievement. The project is a perfect example of Van Oord’s Marine ingenuity. Our project team’s expertise and dedication, combined with our cutting-edge equipment, allowed us to develop a custom integrated marine infrastructure solution that addressed our client's challenge and successfully construct this jetty”, said Stan Aarts, Project Director at Van Oord.

Construction of the FSRU was one of the priority projects backed by Germany’s LNG Acceleration Act, passed in May 2022. The law aims to plug the supply gap and bolster Germany’s security of supply when it comes to energy. 

