Oldendorff Inks Deal with Yara for Scrubbers

Oldendorff Carriers signed a deal last week in Oslo with Yara Marine for the installation of U-type scrubbers on two newbuild capesize vessels.

Torsten Barenthin, Oldendorff Carriers' Director of Innovation, and Aleksander Askeland, Yara Marine Technologies' (YMT) Chief Sales Officer, have signed an agreement for the first installation of YMT’s new U-type SOx scrubbers on board two bulk carriers at the Nor-Shipping conference and exhibition in Oslo on Wednesday, 6 April 2022. This follows in the footsteps of previous contracts that have seen YMT install scrubbers and perform MARPOL compliance testing on 96 Oldendorff vessels.

“We are pleased to further strengthen our collaboration with Yara Marine Technologies, which began in February 2018. Equipping over 90 vessels with SOx scrubbers in less than two years was an enormously challenging project and we have been extremely satisfied with the results – allowing us close to 99% uptime," said Barenthin. "Given the high-quality performance of the existing scrubbers, it is no surprise that we have chosen Yara Marine as our partner for scrubber installations on our two incoming capesize bulk carriers Alice Oldendorff and Austyn Oldendorff.”

YMT’s scrubber portfolio encompasses in-line scrubbers (I-type and L-type) and packed bed scrubbers (U-type), with open-loop, closed-loop and hybrid options. New generation systems also benefit from Yara Marine’s Ratio Control system, which actively prevents over-scrubbing and reduces operational costs significantly. Older vessels can have the Ratio Control system added to their scrubbers via a software update.