Subscribe
Search

Offshore Wind RoRo Vessel Rotra Futura Launched

November 25, 2024

Rotra Future is launched. Image courtesy Concordia Damen
Rotra Future is launched. Image courtesy Concordia Damen
Rotra Future is launched at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard. Image courtesy Concordia Damen
Rotra Future is launched at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard. Image courtesy Concordia Damen

A key consideration in planning for the future of offshore wind is designing and delivering the maritime assets that are 'future-proof', able to scale with the growing size of offshore wind pieces and components.

A collaboration between Concordia Damen, Amasus, deugro Danmark, Siemens Gamesa, and DEKC Maritime aims to do exactly that, in the development and construction of two new and advanced Offshore Wind RoRo vessels: Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon. 

These vessels, of which the first one launched yesterday at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard, are designed for the transport of large [and ever growing] wind turbine components. Rotra Futura is expected to be delivered to Amasus in 2025.

The design of the Rotra Futura and Rotra Horizon builds on the previous vessels in the Rotra concept, the Rotra Mare and Rotra Vente, which were also developed by Concordia Damen, and have been successfully operating since 2016.

The new vessels are equipped for the latest generation of wind turbine components, which are becoming larger and heavier. Thanks to the unique RO/RO system and an innovative ramp, these vessels can safely and efficiently transport larger loads. Additionally, the three Liebherr cranes and the special ramp system enable turbine blades to be stowed in three tiers, providing greater flexibility in loading methods and cargo configurations.

With dimensions of 167.6 x 26 meters, and the wheelhouse and accommodation strategically located at the front of the ship, the new Rotra design maximizes cargo capacity while ensuring optimal loading without obstructing visibility. These vessels are specifically designed to meet the increasing demand for larger and more powerful offshore wind turbines.

Rotra Future is launched at Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard. Image courtesy Concordia Damen

Technology Shipbuilding Offshore RoRo Vessels Cargo Ship Design Offshore Wind Ship Contruction

Related Logistics News

lithium-ion battery (c) Natalia Adobestock

ENTEK wins $1.3 billion US Loan for EV Battery Plant
The new Irving Paint & Blast Hall (c) BlastOne

BlastOne wins Irving Paint Hall contract
The Author: Rene B. Christensen is CEO, Green Instruments.

OPINION: New Challenges for Shipping in 2025 Emphasize...
Aerial View of Port Everglades (c) Port Everglades

Port Everglades Celebrates Banner Year
(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Gets Permit for Its First US Wave Energy...
Source: CMA CGM

Winners of CMA CGM Startup Awards Announced

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
Fernstrum News

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

America’s Ports: A New Awakening [?]

America’s Ports: A New Awakening [?]

Historic Tug Transferred to Great Lakes Maritime Academy

Historic Tug Transferred to Great Lakes Maritime Academy

Port Houston Volumes Dip in October

Port Houston Volumes Dip in October

American Legend Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise

American Legend Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

UK companies flag over $1 billion in expenses from boost in national insurance, earnings
United States rejects bid to reconsider new vehicle automated emergency braking rules
Sixteen missing after tourist boat sinks off Egypt's Red Sea coast