SunStone Expedition Cruise Vessel Delivered to Aurora

SunStone Maritime Group A/S, touted as the world’s largest tonnage provider to the expedition cruise industry, announced the delivery of the seventh and final vessel in this first series of newbuilds, the Douglas Mawson. The delivery took place at China Merchants Heavy Industry in Haimen, China, on September 9, 2025.

Named after Sir Douglas Mawson, the Australian geologist and Antarctic explorer whose work was central to the study of the polar regions, it is the third Infinity vessel to go to Aurora Expeditions, following Greg Mortimer and Sylvia Earle.

Measuring 104.4 x 18.4m with a 5.3m draft, the vessel offers a passenger capacity of 170, supported by a crew capacity of 102. Notably, the vessel is Ice Class 1A and Polar Class 6 certified, allowing it to operate in both warm and cold waters. Douglas Mawson features the X-Bow by Ulstein Design & Solutions, and is equipped with Safe Return to Port, virtual anchoring and zero speed stabilizers. The vessel provides a wide range of amenities, including a swimming pool, bar and restaurants, lounges, a boutique, gym, spa, and sauna, all while maintaining an exclusive atmosphere for the guests.

The vessel represents an international collaboration between Norwegian naval architects (Ulstein), Swedish-American interior designers (Tomas Tillberg Design USA), Finnish interior contractors (Makinen), and a Chinese Shipyard (CMHI).



