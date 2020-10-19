28801 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Monday, October 19, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 19, 2020

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Tribology

Image Courtesy Bosch Rexroth.

Tip #1: Tribology - Assume All Hydraulic Components are Designed Equally

Believe it or not, maintenance begins during the design phase. 

Moving parts create friction, and friction can lead to wear, ending in premature failure, especially when tribology is ignored. In order to have a long-lasting hydraulic system, it is critical to specify operating conditions and environment during the project start. When all conditions are considered, it is possible to select the right component with the ideal tribological configuration for lasting component life.

Learn more about the importance of offshore equipment hydraulic maintenance during a free webinar entitled: “5 Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance,” scheduled to be held October 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST. 

