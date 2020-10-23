28805 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Saturday, October 24, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 23, 2020

Offshore Equipment Hydraulic Maintenance Tip-of-the-Day: Oil Temperature

Photo: Bosch Rexroth

Photo: Bosch Rexroth

Tip #4: Oil Temperature - Assume that "running hot" is normal

During warm summer months, with reasonable certainty, high machine temperatures will follow. This is especially true if using air oil heat exchangers. Dismissing this expectation may allow operators to prevent down time, as heat generation is a leading indicator of a failing part. Knowing how to recognize the difference can be the difference between reactive and preventative maintenance.

Learn more about the importance of offshore equipment hydraulic maintenance during a free webinar entitled: “5 Easy Ways to Ruin Your Offshore Equipment: Lessons Learned in Hydraulic Maintenance,” scheduled to be held October 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. EST.

