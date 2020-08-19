28782 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 19, 2020

Odfjell Names Jensen as Chief Sustainability Officer

Øistein Jensen (Photo: Morten Wanvik, Odfjell)

Norwegian tanker shipping company Odfjell SE said it has appointed Øistein Jensen to fill the newly created Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) executive position. 

Jensen, currently Odfjell’s Chief of Staff, takes on the new role and will lead Odfjell SE’s company-wide work on environmental, social and governance matters (ESG).

“Our appointment of a Chief Sustainability Officer reflects our firm commitment to ESG and the responsibility we take as a global operator. We are pleased that Øistein Jensen has accepted this challenge. Sustainability is an important focus area for Odfjell, and we have ambitious targets for the coming years,” said Odfjell CEO, Kristian Mørch.  

“As one of the world’s largest chemical tanker companies, Odfjell contributes to global trade. With this comes great responsibility for our employees, our investors, our customers, the local communities where we operate, and for the global environment”, the company states in its sustainability strategy.

“I look forward to contributing to Odfjell’s many projects within the broad ESG sphere, and to work together with internal and external partners to drive positive change. Odfjell has already come a long way in this field, but still has a lot of potentials. We have to advance and keep up the focus on improving operations and searching for innovations. The bar is high, but the competence and dedication of the Odfjell organization makes me very optimistic about what we can achieve,” Jensen said.  

The Chief of Staff position will cease, and other parts of the organization will assume the various tasks for this role.

