Thursday, October 21, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 21, 2021

OCIMF Issues Guidance on Hiring Private Maritime Security Guards

© momentscatcher / Adobe Stock

A new information paper from the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) provides guidance on hiring private maritime security companies (PMSCs). The use of PMSCs onboard merchant ships is widely accepted as one of the measures which can assist in keeping seafarers safe from harm and protecting vessels operating in areas of increased threat.

While industry best management practice does not recommend or endorse the employment of PMSCs, the use of experienced and competent PMSCs either onboard the vessels, where legally permitted, or on a security escort vessel, can mitigate risk, OCIMF said.

Guidelines for the Employment of Private Maritime Security Companies, available for free download here, is intended to help owners/operators with pre-selection considerations before using private maritime security services.

