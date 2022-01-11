28941 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

OASIS Group to Set up Logistics Park at London Gateway

(Photo: DP World)

DP World on Tuesday announced that OASIS Group has become the latest business to locate at its port-centric logistics park at London Gateway in the U.K.

The 108,973 sq ft warehouse will be taken on a long-term lease by OASIS Group, which provides information management services to clients across the U.K. and Europe.

Ernst Schulze, UK Chief Executive of DP World, said, “We are delighted to welcome OASIS Group to our port-centric logistics park at London Gateway which is home to supply chain solutions, high-quality warehousing and light manufacturing. It also has outstanding road links and access to an adjacent rail terminal.”

The news marks the latest in a series of major steps forward for London Gateway, owned by Dubai-based global logistics provider DP World and one of the UK’s largest privately funded infrastructure projects in the last 30 years. It has gathered interest from potential customers since its freeport status was announced in March this year and in June DHL, one of the world’s leading contract logistics providers, started construction of the largest warehouse to date on the park.

“DP World in the U.K. is at the heart of Britain’s trading future, providing the right trading infrastructure, smart logistical solutions and the benefits of freeport status to our customers. We believe in the U.K. market and have the ambition and the resources to boost growth, support businesses, create jobs and improve living standards,” Schulze said.

Conan Wade, Group Property and Facilities Director at OASIS Group, added: “We are delighted to take this new facility at DP World’s London Gateway Logistics Park. This is an excellent opportunity to expand our information management business, whilst supporting our ambitious environmental goals. We are attracted by the 21m clear internal height - which allows for greater operational efficiencies and deployment of optimised racking systems; whilst the rainwater harvesting system, extensive solar panels and bespoke electric vehicle charging all support our ESG strategy.

