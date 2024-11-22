Oakland Import Volumes Near Pre-Pandemic Level

The Port of Oakland’s container volume registers continued growth in the fourth quarter. Total container volume rose 10% over recorded volumes during the same period in 2023.

Loaded imports continue to grow for the 12th straight month. Import volume rose 11.2% in October 2024, compared to October 2023. Port operators processed 81,498 TEUs (twenty-foot containers), versus 73,281 TEUs in 2023.

“Overall, the Port’s loaded import cargo is trending towards its pre-pandemic level,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “This steady increase in import volume in 2024 is an encouraging trend. We are also seeing a rise in US agricultural exports through Oakland. Thanks to refrigerated warehousing on Port property near the maritime terminals and convenient truck and rail access, we are well-positioned to continue to grow ag export cargo volume through the Oakland Seaport.”

Loaded exports declined 3.4%, registering 66,649 TEUs in October 2024, compared to 68,974 TEUs in October 2023. Loaded exports have grown 6.7% between January and October 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, despite the slight decline in October 2024.



Long-term, Oakland’s exports have been declining over the past decade. This is largely due to the reduction in demand for recycled paper exports. However, agricultural exports have made up for some of the export losses from paper.

Empty exports bumped up 30.6%. Port operators processed 29,750 TEUs in October 2024, compared to 22,775 TEUs in October 2023. Empty imports increased 15.3%, with 15,682 TEUs transiting Port facilities in October 2024, in contrast to 13,597 TEUs in October 2023.

Link to Port of Oakland container volume data