Nova Marine Carriers Acquires Japanese Ship Pair

Nova Marine Carriers group of Lugano, which is headed by the Bolfo Gozzi and Romeo families, announced the acquisition of two new ships, finalizing the purchase in Japan of the (renamed) Sider Ambos, a 20,000 dwt bulk carrier, built in 2017, particularly suited to the steel and gypsum trades in which Nova Marine is engaged.

A few days later a second 38,000 dwt vessel also joined the fleet. Built in 2012 by Imabari shipbuilding (and still in Japan) this ship has been renamed Sider Pera and will also operate under the cooperation agreement with the Greek Halkidon group. Both new ships are already on their way to Europe ready to enter service for Nova Marine Carriers.