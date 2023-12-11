Subscribe
Search

Nova Marine Carriers Acquires Japanese Ship Pair

December 11, 2023

Image courtesy Nova Marine Carriers group of Lugano
Image courtesy Nova Marine Carriers group of Lugano

Nova Marine Carriers group of Lugano, which is headed by the Bolfo Gozzi and Romeo families, announced the acquisition of two new ships,  finalizing the purchase in Japan of the (renamed) Sider Ambos, a 20,000 dwt bulk carrier, built in 2017, particularly suited to the steel and gypsum trades in which Nova Marine is engaged.

A few days later a second 38,000 dwt vessel also joined the fleet. Built in 2012 by Imabari shipbuilding (and still in Japan) this ship has been renamed Sider Pera and will also operate under the cooperation agreement with the Greek Halkidon group. Both new ships are already on their way to Europe ready to enter service for Nova Marine Carriers.

Technology Ship Sales

Related Logistics News

(Photo: X-Press Feeders)

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024
NAVTOR taking Passage Planning to the next level with NavStation. Image courtesy NAVTOR

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

ClassNK AIP for MARIC's Alternative Fuel Vessels
AiP presentation at China Merchants' booth at Marintec China in Shanghai. Image courtesy DNV

AiP for World’s Largest Car Carrier
Image courtesy U.S. Navy

"AI is the Game Changer"
Image courtesy ASGARD

ASGARD: Developing an Anti-Spoofing Weapon

Interview

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Insight

Opinion: The World Must Join Forces and Act Fast to Scale Renewables

Opinion: The World Must Join Forces and Act Fast to Scale Renewables

Video

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Logistics News

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students onboard Saipem 7000

Back to School: Virtual Field Trip for 27,000 Students onboard Saipem 7000

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024

X-Press Feeders to Use Green Methanol in Q2 2024

Palmali Aims to Expand Shipping Ops in the Black Sea

Palmali Aims to Expand Shipping Ops in the Black Sea

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

NAVTOR Revamps Passage Planning Module

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News