Northwest Seaport Alliance Nmes Bellerud COO

December 5, 2023

Jeff Bellerud (Photo: The Northwest Seaport Alliance)
Jeff Bellerud (Photo: The Northwest Seaport Alliance)

The Northwest Seaport Alliance has named Jeff Bellerud as Chief Operating Officer, responsible for overseeing marine operations including rail, road, terminals, breakbulk operations, and management of the waterway.

With extensive strategic level experience in terminal operations and Class 1 railroads, Bellerud’s career spans the West Coast from Los Angeles to Vancouver, British Columbia. Most recently, Jeff served as Director of Intermodal & Port Operations at CN Rail where he led port operations, including 14 marine terminals across seven port authorities in North America and led all aspects of operations for seven inland terminals in Western Canada.

Bellerud earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and an MBA from the University of Northern British Columbia.

“Jeff’s senior level experience with a Class I railroad and extensive experience in container terminal operations make him an outstanding choice to help drive the Alliance forward,” stated Don Esterbrook, Deputy CEO of The Northwest Seaport Alliance.

“I believe The Northwest Seaport Alliance has big things on the horizon,” Bellerud. “I am excited to be leading a dynamic team to continue to drive operational value for our partners and this gateway.”

Jeff’s vision for NWSA includes supporting waterfront workers, helping customers navigate uncertainties in the marketplace, and furthering the NWSA’s position as the gateway of choice in global trade.

Ports North America

