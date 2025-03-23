North Queensland Ports Contribute Billions to Local Economy

The Queensland ports of Mackay, Hay Point and Abbot Point contribute A$31.7 billion ($19.9 billion) annually to Australia’s economy, a new economic impact study has revealed.

The independent study was conducted by Prominence and commissioned by North Queensland Bulk Ports (NQBP). It also found the three east coast ports support around 40,000 jobs across the mining, construction, transport and wholesale trade industries.

The Port of Hay Point, one of the largest metallurgical coal ports in the world, helps inject more than $21 billion annually into the Queensland economy and facilitates around 30,000 jobs.

The Port of Mackay plays a critical role in the mining supply chain and is the cornerstone of the region’s sugar industry, which contributes more than $1 billion annually and supports more than 2,000 jobs across Queensland.

The Port of Abbot Point is Queensland’s most northern coal export terminal, supporting global energy markets and contributing nearly $10 billion annually.

The ports handle over 54% of Queensland’s international trade by volume; contribute $35 billion annually to Queensland’s Gross State Product and facilitate more than 47,000 jobs across the state.

The study shows total annual trade passing through NQBP ports is approximately $53 billion in value and around 150 million tonnes in volume.

Metallurgical coal - a primary ingredient in steel making - is by far NQBP’s biggest trade by volume (86%), followed by exports of thermal coal, bauxite and sugar.

While exports make up the bulk of NQBP’s trade, import volumes have grown by more than 25% since 2019. Imports for the region come through the Port of Mackay and while fuel makes up the majority, diversity of imported goods is increasing including break bulk cargo.



