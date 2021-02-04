28830 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, February 4, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 4, 2021

North P&I Club Names Arklow Shipping's Tyrrell as Chair

James Tyrrell (left), newly-elected as chair of North P&I Club, pictured with Paul Jennings, North chief executive (Photo: North P&I Club)

North P&I Club has elected James Alexander Tyrrell as its new chair of the board, succeeding Pratap Shirke, in a change at the helm of the global marine insurer that also sees Ioanna Procopiou become the Club’s first female vice-chair.

Tyrrell, a director of North member Arklow Shipping, takes up the role from February 4, having previously served as vice-chair of the North board. The formal announcement follows full approval by the Prudential Regulation Authority, which supervises around 1,500 banks, building societies, credit unions, insurers and investment firms for the Bank of England.

Previously elected vice-chair Procopiou, who takes the seat occupied by Tyrrell, is managing director of bulk carrier specialist Sea Traders S.A. - also a North Member. A board member of the Union of Greek Shipowners Association and the Cypriot Shipowners Association, she is also already a member of North’s board of directors.

Shirke, who steps down after nine years as chair, will remain as a board member and also chair of North’s Dublin based subsidiary - North of England P&I DAC.

Maritime Blogs

