Norris Joins Shipbuilder as New Marine Fabrication Vice President

January 6, 2025

Vigor announced that Mark Norris has joined the company as Vice President of Marine Fabrication, to be based in the company's Vancouver, Washington facility.

Vigor is currently in production on the Maneuver Support Vehicle (Light), or MSVL, the U.S. Army’s new generation landing craft. He will be responsible for growing and maintaining an experienced, skilled team, while leading Vigor’s defense and commercial marine fabrication projects.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Mark’s wealth of experience and knowledge joining at a critical time for Vigor’s Marine Fabrication division,” said Francesco Valente, CEO and President of Vigor. “This is an exciting time for Vigor, as we double down on our core strengths and look toward long-term growth opportunities in this market.”

A veteran of the defense and marine industries, Mark has nearly four decades of experience leading major defense programs. He spent 25 years at Lockheed Martin across multiple programs, rising to Vice President of Joint Programs for the Army and Navy. He then joined Fincantieri and most recently led strategy and business development for BAE Systems Inc.’s F-35 Lightening II program, a critical skill he will bring to Vigor.

Norris will be based at Vigor’s Vancouver, Washington facility.

