Subscribe
Search

Nokian Tyres Commits to Wastewater Project in Baltic Sea

September 28, 2023

Source: Nokian Tyres
Source: Nokian Tyres

Nokian Tyres has made a commitment to the not-for-profit Baltic Sea Action Group (BSAG) covering, 2023–2026, to cooperate on BSAG's Ship Waste Action initiative.

The goal of the initiative is to establish an operating model in which wastewater from cargo ships is discharged on shore in the harbor and the utilization of nutrients is enabled by circular economy solutions.

"The discharge of wastewater from cargo ships into the sea is still legal, and many shippers may not even know that wastewater from their transports is likely to end up in the Baltic Sea. We want to contribute to changing this practice. Discharging wastewater from marine transports to land reduces the environmental burden of our supply chain and contributes to our sustainability work," says Teppo Huovila, VP Quality and Sustainability at Nokian Tyres.

"With our commitment, we require the cargo ships under direct shipping company contracts to discharge wastewaters in the reception facilities in Finnish ports. We also advise the forwarding agents to follow the same rule/principle when handling our cargo. Ship Waste Action is one of the criteria influencing the selection of freight carriers in our future freight tenders," Huovila says.

Nokian Tyres is also promoting a circular economy regarding ship waste with its shipping companies, freight forwarders and other contractual partners, both within and beyond the Baltic.

"Nokian Tyres transports cargo on all the world's most important shipping routes, so this commitment affects the operations of several shipping companies, ships and ports. Nokian Tyres’ measures serve as an example and fuels other companies that use sea transport to promote responsible shipping," says Mia Hytti, Project Manager in Marine Traffic at BSAG.

Ports Waste water

Related Logistics News

Source: RightShip

RightShip Introduces PortRISK
Source: ATSB

ATSB: Fatal Pilot Ladder Accident Has Enduring Lessons
© Sergey Zhmurchak / Adobe Stock

Romania Upgrades Black Sea Port Infrastructure to Bring in...
© Peter / Adobe Stock

Australia’s Portland to be Renewable Maritime Fuels Hub
(Photo: APM Terminals)

APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas Begins $140 Million...
Stephanie Dominguez Walton and Jahmese Myres (Photos: port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland welcomes two new commissioners

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Global Container Freight Still Stalled

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

MPA Builds Stronger Ties with China

MPA Builds Stronger Ties with China

Nokian Tyres Commits to Wastewater Project in Baltic Sea

Nokian Tyres Commits to Wastewater Project in Baltic Sea

MARAD Awards $2.25 Million to Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon

MARAD Awards $2.25 Million to Ports of Indiana-Mount Vernon

Pyxis Ocean Makes First Docking with Metal Sails

Pyxis Ocean Makes First Docking with Metal Sails

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News