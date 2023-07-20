CNC’s Nine Provinces Feeder Service Debuts at Kochi Port

CNC has started its Nine Provinces Feeder (NPF) service at the port of Kochi in Japan.

CNC is the Intra-Asia short sea specialist of the CMA CGM Group and one of only two non-domestic services currently to Kochi.

The first NPF voyage to Kochi has delivered fertilisers, textile, metal, pulp and paper, and animal feed that are heading to the commercial and industrial zone of the Prefecture. From the port of Kochi, Kochi-manufactured tractors, slack lime, paperboard, silicon and wood products will be loaded on the NPF service to Busan, Korea to be transhipped to their import markets across Asia and to England.

The weekly NPF service sails the Japan-Korea sea corridor, saving shippers from having to move cargo on trucks to and from a main seaport in Japan. The feeder service promises a fast three-day Kochi-Busan transit. Export containers from Japan will be transhipped from Busan within Asia via CNC’s service network and globally through CMA CGM’s shipping network.

The weekly NPF connects the ports of Japan and Korea with a service rotation of Busan – Hakata – Shibushi – Hososhima – Kochi – Oita – Moji – Hakata – Busan.

Hideki UCHIDA, President of CMA CGM Japan said “CNC’s NPF service will be synonymous with efficiency, fast transit time and access to market connectivity which are highly valued by our customers in Kochi. As part of the CMA CGM Group, we are committed to continually deliver in better ways, facilitating global trade and taking cargo to places.”

Seiji HAMADA, Governor of Kochi Prefecture said, “We are thrilled that CNC has launched NPF as a regular service to the Kochi Prefecture. The new shipping service will connect Kochi to Korea where we will also gain access in Asia and to Europe, the United States, Oceania, and other locations around the world via the global shipping network of the CMA CGM Group.

“We are confident that the NPF service will not only enhance convenience for many local cargo owners but also enable the Kochi New Port in taking further steps as part of its ongoing development.”



