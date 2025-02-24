Subscribe
Nigeria Strengthens Maritime Collaboration with The Gambia to Enhance Regional Security and Economic Growth

February 24, 2025

L-R: Secretary General, Abuja MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren; Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola and Director, Maritime Safety and Security, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Babatunde Bombata during the 4th International Blue Economy Conference in Gambia. Phot Courtesy NIMASA
L-R: Secretary General, Abuja MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren; Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola; Gambian Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Ebrima Sillah and Director, Maritime Safety and Security, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Babatunde Bombata during the 4th International Blue Economy Conference in Gambia. Photo Courtesy NIMASA
L-R: Secretary General, Abuja MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren; Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola; Gambian Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Ebrima Sillah and Director, Maritime Safety and Security, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Babatunde Bombata during the 4th International Blue Economy Conference in Gambia. Photo Courtesy NIMASA
L-R: Secretary General, Abuja MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren; Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola; Gambian Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Ebrima Sillah and Director, Maritime Safety and Security, Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Babatunde Bombata during the 4th International Blue Economy Conference in Gambia. Photo Courtesy NIMASA

The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, CON, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening maritime collaboration with The Gambia to bolster regional security and economic growth. Speaking at the Fourth Blue Economy Conference in Banjul, the Minister emphasized the importance of cooperative efforts in maritime security, trade facilitation, and environmental sustainability.

Representing the Minister at the event, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), highlighted Nigeria’s proactive measures in expanding maritime security infrastructure beyond its territorial waters. He also disclosed ongoing discussions regarding extending the Deep Blue Project’s operations to a broader area within the Gulf of Guinea, further enhancing the region’s maritime security framework.

Nigeria’s IMO Council Re-Election Bid

As part of Nigeria’s strategic engagement in global maritime governance, Dr. Mobereola urged delegates at the conference to support Nigeria’s re-election bid to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council (Category ‘C’) for the 2026-2027 biennium.

"Let me take this opportunity to inform this esteemed gathering that Nigeria has formally declared its candidacy for the IMO Council election under Category ‘C’ for the 2026-2027 term. We seek the kind support and vote of member states of the Maritime Organization of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) in the forthcoming election at the 34th IMO Assembly Session. Nigeria’s representation in the IMO Council will strengthen Africa’s voice in global maritime decision-making, particularly in areas related to the blue economy, maritime safety and security, and environmental sustainability, given the volume of trade conducted in our region,” Dr. Mobereola stated.

Recognized Leadership in Maritime Security

Dr. Mobereola also underscored Nigeria’s global recognition in maritime security, citing commendations from the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) and the IMO for successfully deploying the Deep Blue Project. The initiative has effectively maintained zero piracy incidents in Nigerian waters for the past three years, reinforcing Nigeria’s role as a leader in maritime security within the Gulf of Guinea.

Commitment to Regional Maritime Development

Nigeria remains steadfast in fostering strategic partnerships, strengthening maritime security, and advancing the shared economic interests of West and Central African nations. Nigeria is dedicated to creating a more secure, resilient, and economically vibrant maritime industry across the region through sustainable blue economy initiatives.

