NexusWave Achieves Maximum Download Speeds

March 12, 2025

NexusWave achieves maximum download speeds of 330–340 megabits per second, with maximum upload speeds of 70–80 Mbps, in real world tests. Credit: Inmarsat Maritime
Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, verified its fully managed bonded connectivity service, NexusWave, achieved maximum download speeds of 330–340 megabits per second, with maximum upload speeds of 70–80 Mbps, in real world tests. The trials demonstrated average download and upload speeds of 120–150 Mbps and 20–45 Mbps respectively, with network availability on board NexusWave vessels over 99.99%.

Unlike the load balancing which hybrid connectivity solutions typically use to deliver bandwidth via the best available underlay network, Inmarsat Maritime’s NexusWave combines multiple underlays in one bonded connection.

The solution allows applications to leverage the aggregate capacity of all available networks rather than relying on one network at a time. In addition to unparalleled speeds, the unique network-bonding approach provides superior reliability and redundancy.

For instance, in real-life testing, the quality of a video conference remains virtually unaffected by the availability or quality of a single network underlay. Leveraging bonding technology, NexusWave dynamically adjusts traffic routing to maintain a seamless and uninterrupted experience.

NexusWave also delivers unlimited data, global coverage, and enterprise-grade firewall security, while Inmarsat Maritime experts offer round-the-clock technical support to customers worldwide. As a unified service, the solution ensures managed performance levels regardless of the vessel’s location or requirements, with full transparency on total cost of ownership.

In a move intended to further increase aggregated connectivity speeds, the solution will integrate the next-generation ultra-high capacity, high-speed ViaSat-3 Ka-band service following its entry into service.

