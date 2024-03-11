Subscribe
Search

NextDecade Targets Train 4 FID at Texas LNG Facility in H2 2024

March 11, 2024

© moofushi / Adobe Stock
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

NextDecade said on Monday it was targeting a final investment decision (FID) and plans to start construction of the fourth liquefaction train at its Rio Grande liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Texas by the second half of 2024.

The Rio Grande LNG export plant has been in development for several years, suffering repeated delays. Last year the company made an FID to construct the first three liquefaction trains at the facility.

NextDecade expects to finalize commercial arrangements for Train 4 in the coming months to support the FID. It plans to build the fifth liquefaction train after the Train 4 FID.

The company said if TotalEnergies exercises its LNG purchase options, NextDecade estimates an additional three million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG must be contracted on a long-term basis for Train 4 and 5 each, before making a positive FID.

The French energy firm currently has LNG purchase options of 1.5 MTPA for Train 4 and 5 each.


(Reuters - Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

LNG Cargo

Related Logistics News

© MichaelVi / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM, COSCO, Evergreen and OOCL Extend OCEAN Alliance...
© donvictori0 / Adobe Stock

Spain's Ports See Goods Traffic Rise as Red Sea Crisis...
© Richard Cff / Adobe Stock

Ukrainian Grain Destroyed in Poland
Image courtesy ARC

ARC Keeps the Cargo Rolling
© Helandson / Adobe Stock

Surging Drug Violence Has Uruguay Clamoring for DEA Help
Source: ONE

ONE Announces Asia Pacific 1 Service

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

Risk Reigns in Ocean Shipping, Industry and Economic Experts Say

Risk Reigns in Ocean Shipping, Industry and Economic Experts Say

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

Port of València Building Second Solar Plant

Port of València Building Second Solar Plant

TNPA Invests to Upgrade Road Infrastructure at Port of Durban

TNPA Invests to Upgrade Road Infrastructure at Port of Durban

Bollard Capacity Boosted at PSA Antwerp’s ​Noordzee Terminal

Bollard Capacity Boosted at PSA Antwerp’s ​Noordzee Terminal

Port of Rotterdam Tightens Security to Thwart Drug Crime

Port of Rotterdam Tightens Security to Thwart Drug Crime

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News