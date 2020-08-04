Newport Shipping Names Loges Managing Director for Germany

Newport Shipping said Ingmar Loges has joined the company as Managing Director, Germany, supportSing U.K.-based drydocking services firm in group financial strategy and marketing strategy for the German market.

Loges comes with more than 30 years of industry experience in domestic and international marketplaces. His previous roles included Global Head of Ship and Offshore Finance for the last 15 years in financial institutions DVB BANK SE Amsterdam, HSH Nordbank AG Hamburg, UniCredit Bank AG Hamburg and Singapore.

“With the opening of the Hamburg office Newport will have presence in all the major shipping centers. This is key to our business strategy of delivering services through a global network. Ingmar’s strong reputation as a maritime veteran with in-depth experience of the industry will further strengthen our capability to serve our clients globally,” said Lianghui Xia, Group Managing Director, Newport Shipping.

“Germany is one of the most important shipping nations. As the Managing Director of our German entity Ingmar will be key to our business development in the German market. We are confident that Ingmar will be able to showcase what Newport can bring to the market as a reliable service partner,” he continued.

“I will bring to Newport Shipping all my experience, knowledge and my strong network within the maritime and financial industry. I think this is a good base to support the growth strategy. To run Newport Shipping’s Hamburg office is a great opportunity to generate new business within the main services of dry-docking, retrofit and financing. I think Newport Shipping’s Hamburg presence is a perfect location for our turnkey solutions for retrofitting projects combined with the Group’s financing services” Loges said.