28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, August 7, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 4, 2020

Newport Shipping Names Loges Managing Director for Germany

Ingmar Loges (Newport Shipping)

Ingmar Loges (Newport Shipping)

Newport Shipping said Ingmar Loges has joined the company as Managing Director, Germany, supportSing U.K.-based drydocking services firm in group financial strategy and marketing strategy for the German market.

Loges comes with more than 30 years of industry experience in domestic and international marketplaces. His previous roles included Global Head of Ship and Offshore Finance for the last 15 years in financial institutions DVB BANK SE Amsterdam, HSH Nordbank AG Hamburg, UniCredit Bank AG Hamburg and Singapore.

“With the opening of the Hamburg office Newport will have presence in all the major shipping centers. This is key to our business strategy of delivering services through a global network. Ingmar’s strong reputation as a maritime veteran with in-depth experience of the industry will further strengthen our capability to serve our clients globally,” said Lianghui Xia, Group Managing Director, Newport Shipping.

“Germany is one of the most important shipping nations. As the Managing Director of our German entity Ingmar will be key to our business development in the German market. We are confident that Ingmar will be able to showcase what Newport can bring to the market as a reliable service partner,” he continued.

“I will bring to Newport Shipping all my experience, knowledge and my strong network within the maritime and financial industry. I think this is a good base to support the growth strategy. To run Newport Shipping’s Hamburg office is a great opportunity to generate new business within the main services of dry-docking, retrofit and financing. I think Newport Shipping’s Hamburg presence is a perfect location for our turnkey solutions for retrofitting projects combined with the Group’s financing services” Loges said.

Related News

Image: European Union

EU to Launch Ocean Tracker

 Photo: SlipSki Boating Solutions

SlipSki Boating Announces Lifetime Warranty, New Model

 (Photo: Ørsted)

New Report Outlines Big Potential for Offshore Wind

 © Coloures-Pic/AdobeStock

Leadership Development in the Merchant Marine: The Growing Significance for the Future

 Stena Gothica is one of the vessels operating Liepaja-Karlskrona-Travemünde. Photographer: Stena Line/Ann-Charlotte Ytterberg

Stena Rederi Opens New Baltic Route

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deputy Pilot Openings in Florida

● Board of Pilot Commissioners
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int