29007 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 26, 2022

Navtor, Hoppe Marine Link for Big Data Drive

  • Image courtesy Navfleet
  • Hauke Hendricks, Head of Sales, HOPPE MARINE
  • Image courtesy Navfleet Image courtesy Navfleet
  • Hauke Hendricks, Head of Sales, HOPPE MARINE Hauke Hendricks, Head of Sales, HOPPE MARINE

NAVTOR’s NavFleet performance management and optimiation platform will now be able to access the data collected by HOPPE’s onboard vessel technology, after the two signed a new collaboration partnership that allows customers of the firms to feed real-time operational data into the NavFleet application, giving onshore teams complete awareness, understanding and control of their maritime assets.

It is, says Arild Risholm Sæther, CBDO NavFleet, NAVTOR, “the key to better business decisions that impact on performance, profitability and sustainable fleet management. HOPPE is an established industry giant in the field of sensor technology, control systems and the digitization of fleets. By tapping into the wealth of data their advanced maritime systems harvest, NavFleet can deliver enhanced operational understanding and performance for users worldwide."

Alongside the performance monitoring, management and optimization benefits, NavFleet will also reduce administration at sea and on shore, auto-populating reports, automating tasks, reducing human error, and simplifying compliance.

“We focus on developing innovations based on our established measurement systems, which in themselves offer great benefits through the availability of good ship data at all times," said Hauke Hendricks, Head of Sales, HOPPE MARINE. "But it is through partnerships like this that we help our customers achieve real added value and gain a competitive advantage. We look forward to seeing how working with NAVTOR can help them reach their business goals.”

Arild Risholm Sæther, CBDO NavFleet, NAVTOR

Related News

Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

 © engel.ac / Adobe Stock

EU Warned Germany Against Chinese Port Investment

 Image courtesy Odfjell

Marlink helps drive Odfjell’s Digital Strategy

 From left: Yohei Sasakawa, Chairman, The Nippon Foundation; Mitsuyuki Unno, Executive Director, The Nippon Foundation; Shakir Shamshy, Director, DeepStar; and Pat Toomey, Manager, DeepStar. Image courtesy The Nippon Foundation

Nippon Foundation, DeepStar Launch Joint Decarbonization R&D Program

 Greensea Systems hired Laura Krahn as Director of Programs. Photo courtesy Greensea

Greensea Appoints Krahn as Director of Programs

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

4th Engineers

● Faststream ● London, Uk

2nd Engineer

● V.Ships Crew ● N/A

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int