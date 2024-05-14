U.S. National Maritime Strategy in the Spotlight @ MRS '24

The Maritime Risk Symposium will convene in Monteray, CA next month, a small conference with a high-profile speaker line-up from across government, industry and academia. Here we look at Panel 3 – Maritime Policy vis a vis a new National Maritime Strategy, facilitated by
CAPT Jon Kaskin, US Navy Reserve (retired)
This panel will inform participants and generate discussion regarding the forthcoming National Maritime Strategy (NMS). Congress originally mandated that the NMS be developed in 2014 to determine what regulations and policies reduced the competitiveness of U.S.-flag shipping in international trade and to make recommendations that would increase competitiveness, increase the use of short sea shipping, and enhance U.S. shipbuilding capability. This was the first time since the Commission on Merchant Marine and Defense issued its final report in 1989 that a revised NMS was called for.
For various reasons, the Administrations since then have failed to issue a Strategy that meets Congressional requirements.
This article is premised on a panel discussion scheduled for the Maritime Risk Symposium 2024, scheduled for June 11-13 at Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA, CLICK HERE for more information and to Register.
Consequently, Congress in the FY2023 National Defense Authorization Act called for a more comprehensive effort and to have this National Maritime Strategy informed by a study conducted by a Federally Funded Research and Development Corporation to identify key elements for a national maritime strategy that would encompass U.S.-flag shipping, mariner workforce and domestic shipbuilding infrastructure and workforce. The subsequent NMS is to be submitted by the Secretary of Transportation, in consultation with the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Commander of United States Transportation Command within 6 months after the study is completed later this year. The Strategy is to make recommendations to:
This panel will consist of the US Maritime Administration sponsor of the FFRDC study, the Center for Analyses FFRDC study director, and representatives from maritime shipping/labor and the shipbuilding industry. The first two panelists will provide the status of the NMS effort and its expectations of what it should accomplish. The last two panelists will provide perspectives and expectations from the U.S.-flag shipping, U.S. shipbuilding and labor. Symposium participants will be welcomed to provide input into the ongoing study.